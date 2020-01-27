GRAND PRAIRIE — The Waxahachie Lady Indians took a three-point lead into halftime against Class 6A’s No. 5-ranked team, and a major upset was brewing.

It was still a three-point game after three quarters with South Grand Prairie leading, but the Lady Indians ran out of gas in the final period as the host Lady Warriors pulled away to take a 54-37 win in Friday night’s District 7-6A game.

Though the record doesn’t show it, the Lady Indians (8-18, 1-8) continued a pattern of competitiveness against state-ranked teams when junior leading scorer Mya Williams is at full speed. They had battled now-6A No. 8 Cedar Hill to a loss of six points in a November tournament game and also lost by six to now-5A No. 3 Red Oak on Dec. 13. But without Williams, WHS lost by 44 to No. 2 DeSoto at home on Jan. 3 and by 30 at Cedar Hill on Jan. 7.

On Friday, the Lady Indians were led once again by Williams, who finished with a game-high 21 points, and senior Rayna Ross added 10. The only other scorers for WHS, however, were freshman Kyla McBride with four points and senior Halle Becerra with two.

SGP outscored the Lady Indians 25-11 down the stretch, but the first three quarters were a tight battle. The two teams battled to a 10-10 draw at the end of the first eight minutes of play, and the Lady Indians nosed ahead in the second period to take a 19-16 advantage at intermission. SGP outscored WHS 13-7 in the third quarter to make it a 29-26 lead for the Lady Warriors.

Kiara Jackson led SGP with 18 points, followed by Madyson Jean-Louis with 14 and Jahcelyn Hartfield with 10.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to travel to DeSoto on Tuesday. They will host Cedar Hill on Friday evening at Mike Turner Gymnasium.