The Waxahachie Lady Indians allowed three first-half goals against Mansfield High on Friday night, and suffered a 3-2 home setback in District 7-6A girls’ soccer action.

It was the Lady Indians’ first loss of the season after 10 games, and drops them to 8-1-1 overall and 1-1 in district play.

WHS trailed 3-1 at halftime as Angel Garfias scored on an assist by Bella Curiel, and got a goal in the second half as leading scorer Peyton Renfro found the net on a Garfias assist. The Lady Indians, though, couldn’t come up with the equalizer in the waning moments.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to travel to DeSoto on Tuesday night. They will host Grand Prairie Young Women’s Leadership Academy on Friday night at 6 p.m. at WHS.