RED OAK — The Red Oak boys’ soccer team allowed a second-half goal and went on to suffer a 1-0 loss to Joshua on Friday night to open up the District 14-5A schedule for both teams.

Joshua’s Griffin Gayler scored the go-ahead goal on a Nolan Walker assist.

The Hawks (4-2-4, 0-1) managed 19 shots on goal but Owls keeper Mario Miranda made saves on all of them.

The Hawks were scheduled to travel to Ennis on Tuesday night looking for their first district victory. They will host Corsicana on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

14-5A girls: Red Oak 1, Joshua 1

RED OAK — The Lady Hawks took a 1-0 second-half lead, but Joshua scored a leveling goal at the death to eke out a 1-1 draw on Friday night in the District 14-5A debut for both sides.

The Lady Hawks (6-2-3, 0-1-1) were set to travel to Ennis for a match Tuesday evening. They will host Corsicana at 5:30 p.m. on Friday evening.