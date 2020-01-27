

The Love Your Neighbor campaign is a local project to transform the community through inspirational values that reflect wholesome everyday living. The January emphasis is Unity.

To capitalize on this, Freedom Fellowship International recently demonstrated their appreciation to the city’s services and the men and women who stand ready to protect the things we care about- our lives and properties, according to Petrice Wilkins, outreach coordinator.

Freedom Fellowship donated $1,000 toward the food expenses of the fire department on Water Street.

"We are so grateful for their care and service and wanted to reciprocate that love by providing groceries to show our community unification,” said Wilkins.