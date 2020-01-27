The Waxahachie boys soccer Indians battled Life Oak Cliff to a goalless tie at halftime, but the Indians came to life with two goals in the second half to defeat the Lions, 2-0, on Friday night at Waxahachie High School’s competition field in their final tune-up for the District 7-6A schedule.

Emmanuel Nwokonko got the Indians on the board early in the second half as he took a John Lopez pass and chipped a shot over the Life goalkeeper’s head and into the net.

Landon Gilmore landed the insurance tally midway through the half with a picturesque goal as he volleyed a screamer into the upper left corner from about 20 yards out.

The Indians (8-2) had several opportunities to score in the first half. A header by Lopez off a corner kick hit the crossbar, Nwokonko was saved at point-plank range on a run, and Austin Andrus got just a little too much loft on another header.

The Indians were scheduled to open district play at home against Cedar Hill on Tuesday night, and will visit Mansfield Lake Ridge at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. They will host DeSoto next Tuesday at WHS.