A large pizza sat in front of Kate and Iker Urquiola, so fresh out of the oven that Iker had to use his fingers to separate the stretchy strands of cheese when he served up a slice. Sitting at one of the ABGB’s long, picnic-style tables on a recent sunny Saturday afternoon, they looked like any other couple out for lunch. They laughed over drinks. They fawned over their infant niece.