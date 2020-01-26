25 years ago:

KOBE, Japan - As frightening aftershocks continued to hit this shattered city, officials appealed for medicine Wednesday to combat a flu outbreak that threatened to turn into an epidemic in shelters that house hundreds of thousands of people who lost their homes in last week’s earthquake.

50 years ago:

One person was killed and four others were injured in a two-car smashup in Lubbock Saturday.

75 years ago:

PARIS - Should Berlin fall soon - before the Allies have smashed through the Siegfried line - German resistance, according to all indications, would nevertheless continue.

100 years ago:

Mrs. J.H. Moore and Mrs. Will E. Ballow jointly entertained the 1916 Needle Club Tuesday afternoon.