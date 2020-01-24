Earlier this month 13 Robotics teams from Winters ISD traveled to San Angelo to the TCEA Area qualifying contest. The elementary campus led by Joley Hatter had an intermediate team that scored 6th place among 70+ teams.

Congratulations Ms. Hatter and students. You are our future.

Winters Junior High had 6 teams compete in the Intermediate division. Automatic qualifiers for the state tournament must finish 1st or 2nd. Emma Herridge and Noah Jalomo were the 2nd placed team and were automatic qualifiers for the state tournament.

Another team including Mason Meyer and Sandro Perez were 4th place overall. A team including Anika Bradshaw, Serynidy Martinez, and Fernanda Aragon were the 9th place finishers. Way to go Breezes!

The Advanced Robotics arena division is for upper middle school and High School teams. These are 1A-6A Schools in Area 15. There were over 40 teams at the contest. Winters had 6 teams representing the Blizzards. A team including Ashlyn Richards and Aundreanna Gotschalk were the overall winners of this contest. They will be going to the state tournament April 25th in Austin.

Other teams include a 3rd place finish by Shelby Santos and Cali Yanez. An 8th Grade team of Xaviers Trevino, Xavier Speir, and Nic Cruz were the 4th place finishers. Great job competing in the High school division!

First and second automatically qualify for the state tournament, but a certain group of the highest scores from all the areas in the state get an invitation as a wild card team to the state tournament. This could allow our 3rd and 4th place teams to get an invitation. If that does happen Winters could qualify as many as 5 teams from both divisions. We will know in March if they qualify.

Congratulations to everyone who competed. Thank you to Kern Rasco, Robin Smith, and Gregg Risse for taking our kids and helping them to be, “All they can be.” Thank you to Winters ISD for providing the resources to allow our kids to be so successful.

Monte Angel is the leader of the Winters Robotics program.

The Runnels County Register congratulates all of the participants and looks forward to covering the next step in your journey in April.