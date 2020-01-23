There is still time to head out to today’s “Let’s Get Warm Giveaway” charity initiative, sponsored by the Local Homeless Coalition in Ellis County.

Free hot meals, snacks, haircuts, clothing, blankets and goody bags with personal care items are available for anyone in need or experiencing homelessness. Showers are also available onsite.

“Come for a meal, even if you're not homeless or in need, and meet the awesome organizations that help others,” the organization said. “You may find one that touches your heart and want to support by volunteering or financially.”

Local nonprofits and homeless support services are on hand to answer questions and provide resources.

The event runs until 8 p.m. today, Thursday, Jan. 23 at First Baptist Church at 450 E. Hwy 287 in Waxahachie.

There will be a public discussion on affordable housing options at 6:30 p.m. following a spaghetti dinner.

The Local Homeless Coalition is a community action group of concerned citizens and organizations dedicated to raising awareness, preventing

Visit elliscountyhomeless.com for more information.