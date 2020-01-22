TEMPLE

Veterans job fair

takes place Friday

Veterans and their family members are invited to a job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive, part of the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System.

The job fair is open to veterans and their family members and will take place in Building 171, Conference Room A25.

Employers who are committed to hiring veterans will be in attendance to take applications and speak with applicants. Veterans are encouraged to bring their résumés along with any supporting documents, such as reference letters, licenses held, etc. No appointments are necessary.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Daniel Johnston mural

unveiled Wednesday

The Austin Public Library is commemorating the life and work of musician and artist Daniel Johnston, who died last year.

The Austin Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez St., will display a new mural honoring Daniel Johnston on Wednesday. The artwork was commissioned by the Library Foundation and will be housed in the Central Library’s fourth floor Special Collections area. The mural by artist Jason Archer mimics Johnston’s playful, surreal style and invokes themes Johnston explored throughout his life and work, including his fights with mental illness.

A collection of Johnston’s original sketches will also be displayed in the Central Library’s Living Room gallery on the sixth floor.

For more information: library.austintexas.gov/central-library.

ROUND ROCK

ALS support group

to meet Thursday

An amyotrophic lateral sclerosis support group will meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the first-floor conference room at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, 300A University Blvd.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive disease of the nervous system affecting more than 5,500 people in the country. The group provides patients and caregivers with support and resources.

For more information: 512-509-2456; bswhealth.com/als.

TAYLOR

Fire Department to host

ceremony for new engine

The Taylor Fire Department is inviting the community to observe a free traditional push-in ceremony for Engine 2, the department’s newest apparatus.

The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Fire Station One, 200 Washburn St. The apparatus will officially be unveiled to the community, which will formally place it into service, and then it will be rolled into the bay.

Engine 2 will replace some of the aging inventory within the Fire Department. The purchase of the truck was approved by the City Council in May 2018 at a cost of $744,716.

For more information: 512-352-5448.

American-Statesman staff