Southwestern Assemblies of God University is proud to announce that sophomore guard Nykolas Mason was named the NAIA National Men’s Basketball Division I Player of the Week.

Mason was nominated for his stellar performance for the week of Jan. 6-12, which included games against Sooner Athletic Conference opponents Southwestern Christian (Okla.) and Oklahoma City University. Mason beat out eight other conference award winners for this honor.

“It’s really a blessing that I was able to be nominated let alone win an award like that,” Mason said. “It’s like a dream. I never thought something like that would be possible.”

Mason averaged 31.5 points per game over the two-game span. The SAGU guard scored a career-high 45 points against Southwestern Christian University (Okla.)

Mason’s efficiency was off the charts. He scored a total of 63 points for the week while shooting a sizzling 61.8 percent (21-34) from the field.

The sophomore cashed in at the free-throw line by shooting 79 percent (19-24).

If scoring wasn’t enough, he also helped his team by averaging 2.0 blocks and 6.5 rebounds during the two contests.

Mason upped his play during these games but has been exceptional all season. He is currently averaging 20.8 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 1.0 BPG, 2.0 APG. He is also shooting 65 percent from the field including 43 percent from 3-point range and 70 percent from the free-throw line.