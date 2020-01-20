MOORE, Okla. — Southwestern Assemblies of God University traveled to Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon to battle Sooner Athletic Conference opponent Mid-American Christian University. The Lions (7-8, 2-6) continued their rough patch as they dropped their fourth game in a row losing to a very solid Evangels (13-4, 6-2) squad by the score of 86-83.

Senior Lexi Rich was 5-of-9 from behind the arc as she led all scorers with 25 points. Junior Alexis Casher secured another double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Mansfield sophomore Tamera Derrough also hit double figures with 13 points.

SAGU shot 45 percent (29-of-64) including 39 percent (11-of-28) from long range.

SAGU played hard all night as they won the rebounding battle 37-35 and managed 8 blocks as a team. Ennis junior Kiara Glenn dished out a team-high 5 assists.

Junior Phillipa Greene scored two quick baskets as the Lions jumped out to a 7-2 lead. SAGU went on a six-minute scoring drought as MACU went on a 15-0 run and the Lions trailed 17-7 with 1:47 left in the first quarter.

Derrough scored 3 quick points to make just a 17-15 lead for MACU after one quarter.

Rich and Glenn hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open the second quarter as SAGU took a 21-20 lead.

A couple of buckets by Casher opened up a 35-30 advantage for the Lions with a little over three minutes remaining in the half.

Rich continued her hot streak hitting another three to put SAGU on top going into the half 38-34.

A quick 6-0 run by the Lions gave them a double-digit lead (44-34) and all the momentum.

Rich hit back-to-back buckets to maintain the ten-point lead at 51-41, but a 16-7 run got MACU right back in it trailing by just one 58-57 going into the final quarter.

Freshman Lauren Baker came off the bench to hit a huge 3-pointer to extend the SAGU lead to 63-59, but a couple of free throws by MACU tied it up at 63-63.

The teams traded baskets then junior Sydney Meador hit a long-range shot to pull the Lions within one point at 71-70 with 3:43 left.

MACU answered with a 9-0 run to give themselves some breathing room at 80-70.

SAGU was able to get to the free-throw line to get themselves back into the game and found themselves down 81-78 with :48 left.

Rich gave SAGU the lead with :15 left after a steal and layup, but the Lions were called for a foul in the final seconds which gave MACU the lead (84-83). They would sink a couple more at the line to get the 86-83 win.

SAGU will try to get back on track as they go back to the Sheaffer Center in Waxahachie for another SAC contest against Central Christian College (5-9, 2-5) on Thursday at 6 p.m.