GRAND PRAIRIE — The Class 6A state-ranked Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians are in the middle of a down spell, which happens to lots of top-ranked basketball teams eventually during a long season.

On Friday night, the Indians suffered their first loss in District 7-6A action as Grand Prairie’s Jaylin Posey drove the length of the court for the go-ahead layup with three seconds left in the Gophers’ 62-60 win.

The loss dropped WHS (21-4, 4-1) eight notches to No. 11 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A boys’ poll. Grand Prairie jumped three spots to No. 10 in the same poll and now leads the Indians by a game in the 7-6A standings.

CJ Noland led the Indians with 19 points, followed by BJ Francis with 17 and Jalen Lake with 10. Among other WHS scorers, AJ Russ added eight, Chris Pace five and AB Shorter one.

The Gophers (17-1, 5-0) jumped out to a 26-19 lead after eight minutes of play, but the Indians adjusted in the second period and held Grand Prairie to eight points, and were able to pull even at the end of the half, 34-all, behind Noland’s seven points in the period.

Posey, a Stephen F. Austin early signee, led the Gophers with 24 points and added nine rebounds. Donovan Newton chipped in with 14 points and Donald Ghostone with 13.

The Runnin’ Indians were slated to host Mansfield Summit at Mike Turner Gymnasium on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. They will travel to 6A No. 14 South Grand Prairie on Friday night.