WACO — The Class 5A No. 3-ranked Red Oak Lady Hawks stayed undefeated to end the first half of District 14-5A play, and also earned their 20th win of the season with an easy 67-21 victory over Waco University on Friday evening.

The Lady Hawks outscored University 17-1 in the first eight minutes and never looked back as they took a 38-5 halftime lead and emptied the bench in the second half.

Breanna Davis and Aliyah Harden led the way for the Lady Hawks (20-6, 6-0) with 14 and 13 points respectively. Other scorers for Red Oak were Deja Davis, Micah Cooper and Aniyah Johnson with eight points each, Makaila Brown with five, Amyia Bowie with four, Calijah Peay with three and Markeya Mack and De’odrianna Medlock with two apiece.

Kandice Casarez led the Lady Trojans (2-25, 1-5) with nine points.

After Tuesday’s scheduled home game against third-place Cleburne, the Lady Hawks will travel to rival Midlothian for a battle to determine who claims the driver’s seat in the 14-5A race. Red Oak easily handled the second-place Lady Panthers in their first meeting before Christmas, 51-22.

A win by Red Oak on Friday would put the Lady Hawks two games ahead of Midlothian with a tiebreaker advantage.