WACO — The Class 5A No. 16-ranked Red Oak Hawks were cold from 3-point range on the road, but hit the ones that counted as they picked up a 71-65 victory over Waco University on Friday night to remain unblemished in District 14-5A play.

The Hawks (14-11, 4-0) finished 4-of-21 from beyond the arc.

The Hawks got off to a strong start with several steals and fast-break baskets, but the homestanding Trojans went on a run and took a 22-14 lead early in the second quarter.

The Hawks, though, battled back, and Joshua Sasser’s 3-pointer from the left corner gave the Hawks the lead back at 33-32. Emerson Wallace later gave the Hawks the lead for good with another trey.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Braylon Peterson hit a dagger 3-pointer from the top of the key to bump Red Oak’s lead to 60-54, and that gave the Hawks the bump they needed to go on to the win.

The Hawks were scheduled to host Cleburne on Tuesday night, and will travel to 5A No. 12 Midlothian for a Friday night showdown to close out the first half of district play.