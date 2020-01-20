TERRELL — The Red Oak Hawks conceded their first loss of the season over the weekend in the Terrell tournament.

The Hawks (4-1-3) led off the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Sunnyvale on Friday. Sophomore Ishmael Gamboa recorded the Red Oak goal on a cross from classmate Daniel Gresham.

Later on Friday, the Hawks scored a goal in each half in a 2-0 victory over host team Terrell. Sophomore David Olivarez and junior Ethan Mena netted goals for Red Oak, which posted its first shutout of the season.

But on Saturday, the Hawks ended the tourney with a 2-1 setback against Paris. Senior Alexis Cortez scored a second-half goal in the game.

The Hawks traveled to Class 6A DeSoto on Monday for one final non-district tune-up. They will host Joshua in their District 14-5A opener on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.