Jan. 6

• Roland, Sheniqua R., 35, for Class C – no drivers license, Class C – failure to maintain financial responsibility, Class C – driving while license invalid, Class C – passing emergency vehicle, Class C – failure to maintain financial responsibility, Class C – no drivers license, Class C – failure to maintain financial responsibility, Class C – failure to maintain financial responsibility, Class C – unrestrained child, Class C – no drivers license, Class C – no drivers license.

• Lopez, Juan E., 41, for driving while intoxicated.

• Vasquez, Elias E., 59, for public intoxication, duty on striking fixture/ highway.

• Muldoon, Beau E., 23, for parole violation.

• Davis, Anthony L., 29, for driving while intoxicated – probation violation, public intoxication.

• Aleyan, Emad, 36, for possession of gambling of device.

• Pruitt, Jerry W., 29, for probation violation – criminal trespass.

• Avila, Erick, 33, for possession of controlled substance Grade 1 less than 1 gram.

• Mantooth, Christopher, 46, for possession of controlled substance Grade 1 less than 1 gram.

• Mayo, Trey, 24, for probation violation – possession of controlled substance, unauthorized use of vehicle.

• Mullins, Dustin T., 27, for failure to appear – possession of controlled substance Grade 1 less than 1 gram, failure to appear – unlicensed carrying weapon, failure to appear – possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, driving while license invalid, driving while license invalid, ran stop sign.

• Peel, Sarah, 36, for probation violation – fraud use/possession of ID, expired motor vehicle registration, no proof of financial responsibility, no drivers license, failed to yield, defection taillight, no proof of financial responsibility, open container.

• Cosgrove, Cary C., 45, for theft of more than $100 but less than $750.

• Willis, Drake A., 22, for possession of controlled substance.

• Jones, Anthony M., 45, for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, speeding 10% or above, no proof of financial responsibility, expired drivers license, no proof of financial responsibility.

• Gray, Atheshe, 22, for terroristic threat of family/household.

Jan. 7

• Shead, Anthony C., 50, for public intoxication.

• Morales, Amy P., 37, for theft of property less than $2,500 – 2/more previous.

• Herrmann, Kurt W., 39, for possession of controlled substance Grade 1 greater than 4 grams and less than 200 grams, driving with license invalid with previous conviction, display expired license plates, driving while license invalid, failure to appear – warrant possession of controlled substance.

• Carr, Justin E., 40, for driving while intoxicated / open.

• Williams, Cedrick, 37, for probation violation – indecency.

• Copley, William G., 49, for possession of controlled substance Grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.

• Diosdado, Christian, 27, for driving while intoxicated, duty on striking unattended vehicle.

• Henry, Myron L., 36, for disorderly conduct / fighting, open container in motor vehicle, failure to maintain financial responsibility, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Gillaspy, Emmitt D., 42, for disorderly conduct.

• Dorosky, Deanna L., 50, for possession of controlled substance, wrong-way on a one-way school zone.

• Arebalo, Jennifer, 48, for possession of controlled substance Grade 1 less than 1 gram.

• Allen, Arlanda M., 57, for possession of controlled substance, driving while license invalid, driving while license invalid, performing work without permit, driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving wrong way, driving with no drivers license, operating boarding home without permit, child seat belt violation, child safety seat violation, ran stop sign, improper turn, failure to appear, driving without drivers license, state registration law.

• Matthews, Vincent, 49, for commitment order/continuous.

• Northrup, Jacob P., 26, for possession of controlled substance with intent.

• Lopez, George, 40, for parole violation.

• Larue, Heather, 30, for bench warrant – driving while intoxicated, failure to appear / warrant (driving while intoxicated).

• Jackson, Terry L., 54, for probation violation – driving wh.

Jan. 8

• Blodgett, Aubrey R, 35, for intoxication manslaughter with vehicle, aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

• Palmer, Lantjuan, 29, for probation violation – theft of property greater than $50 but less than $500, probation violation – purchase / furnish alcohol, parole violation – possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, theft of property greater than $500 but less than $1,500, parole violation – aggravated robbery, Class C – speeding 10% above, Class C – failure to appear.

• Cunningham, Jacob, 32, for failure to appear – possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, possession of controlled substance Grade 1 greater than 1 gram, but less than 4 grams.

• Mora, Francisco A., 22, for VOPA, failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration, speeding, display expired registration, no liability insurance, failure to appear.

• Miller, Julie A., 57, for possession of a dangerous drug.

• Shead, Anthony C., 50, for resisting arrest/search of transport, public intoxication.

• Nollan, Rosie M., 41, for possession of controlled substance Grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams, theft of property, no drivers license, unrestrained child under 8, no proof of financial responsibility, no proof of financial responsibility, driving with license invalid, driving with license invalid, expired drivers license.

• Jacobson, Christopher, 31, for driving while intoxicated.

• Alvarado, Orlando, 39, for driving with license invalid with previous conviction, registration violation, no valid drivers license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, POM/failure to appear.

• Machuca, Ivan, 18, for commitment order for possession of controlled substance.

• China, Israel S., 19, for possession of controlled substance Grade 2 less than 1 gram.

• Gomez, Amanda, 23, for forgery financial instrument.

• Johnson, Anthony W., 17, for injury to child – elderly – disabled, unlawful restraint.

• McCully, Jonathan, 31, for bench warrant – driving while intoxicated, bench warrant – driving while intoxicated, bench warrant – criminal mischief, parole violation, murder.

• Isaacs, Jeffery G., 54, for parole violation.

• Worley, Casie N., 26, for possession of controlled substance Grade 2 greater than 4 grams, but less than 400 grams.

• Hernandez, Chloe N., 18, for possession of controlled substance Grade 1 less than 1 gram / drug-free zone.

• Godinez, David M., 22, for sexual assault of a child – P/V.

Jan. 9

• Jones, Deangelo D., 25, for possession of controlled substance Grade 2 greater than 1 gram and less than 4 grams, possession of dangerous drug.

• Dick, William, 55, for driving while intoxicated.

• Bates, Bryan D., 64, for driving while intoxicated.

• Lusk, Walter R., 69, for assault causing bodily injury.

• Canales, Claudia, 46, for driving while intoxicated 3rd or more, possession of controlled substance Grade 2 less than 1 gram, speeding zone state (10% or more).

• Smith, Jason M., 37, for possession of controlled substance Grade 1 more than 1 gram and less than 4 grams, possession of controlled substance Grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.

• Cowan, Tai J., 39, for assault family / household member.

• Mitchell, Dechrisi, 26, for possession of controlled substance Grade 2 less than 1 gram.

• Trillo, David, 59, for possession of controlled substance Grade 1 more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.

• Green, Marcus A., 36, for driving with license invalid with previous conviction.

• Quintanilla, Daisy, 39, for theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 OR, no insurance.

• Green, Nickolas, 30, for probation violation – possession of a controlled substance.

• Jakubik, Alfred W., 57, for unlawful of possession of a firearm by felon.

• Reel, John M., 21, for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

Jan. 10

• Cossey, Tiffany L., 34, for DWI 3rd or more, possession of controlled substance Grade 2 less than 1 gram.

• McKinley, Tommy N., 32, for bench warrant – violation provision.

• Thomas, Derrick A., 51, for unlawful possession of firearm by felon, forgery government / national INST / MON, unauthorized use of vehicle (NISI).

• Dannenbaum, Austin, 20, for bench warrant (burglary of habitat), probation violation – burglary.

• Reynolds, Justin G., 36, for parole violation.

• Bolton, Joshua S., 31, for criminal trespass.

• Price, Reginald L., 51, for driving while intoxicated.

• Sarinana, Rene O., 36, for driving while intoxicated 3rd, ICE detainer.

• Gomez, Jose J., 52, for possession of controlled substance Grade 1 greater than 1 gram, but less than 4 grams.

• McCutcheon, Kaneis, 29, for theft of property less than $2,500 – 2 previous convictions, Class C – driving while license invalid, Class C – speeding.

• Cannon, Ryan P., 22, for driving while intoxicated/open.

• Williams, Jasmin C., 30, for theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

• Alberty, Markedria, 28, for theft of less than $2,500 with two priors, fail to ID fug/give false.

• Hutchinson, Richard, 59, for driving while intoxicated 3rd.

• King, David L., 39, for probation violation (evading).

• Nunley, Connor J., 18, for unlawful restraint Class A.

• Alvarado, Isarael, 37, for parole violation.

• Gonzales, Jeffrey, 45, for DWI – 2nd.

• Ogas, Estevan F., 22, for Class C – speeding, Class C – public intoxication, Class C – expired motor vehicle registration, Class C – failed to yield, Class C – ran a stop sign, Class C – speeding 10% or more.

• Salinas, Carlos E., 26, for driving while intoxicated.

• Villanueva, Ashley, 19, for probation violation.

• Nichols, Darrell C., 34, for assault family or house member impede.

• Chambers, Joshua A., 40, for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

• Harris, Paul D., 25, for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

• Henderson, Shuboie, 45, for parole violation, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Coody, Corey H., 17, for burglary of building.

• Martinez, Jeffrey, 25, for possession of controlled substance Grade 1 less than 1 gram.

Jan. 11

• Boudreau, Donna J., 51, for assault causing bodily injury.

• Biehl, Kyra, 23, for possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds.

• Fernandez, Adrian, 25, for assault family or house member impede.

• Pina, Israel, 20, for possession of controlled substance Grade 4 greater than 400 grams, possession of controlled substance Grade 2-A less than 2 ounces.

• Castaneda, Ernesto, 37, for driving while intoxicated, unlicensed carrying weapon.

• Hurt, Jaymie E., 39, for possession of controlled substance Grade 1 less than 1 ounce, driving while intoxicated.

• Anthony, Stephen L., 26, for assault family house member impede, meddling stealing or scattering.

• Burke, Diana M., 48, for failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while intoxicated.

• Jackson, Marcus L., 35, for tamper / fabricate physical evidence, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, false drug test falsification.

• McDaniel, Brayton, 19, for assault causing bodily injury.

• Dobbs, Randall J., 62, for injury to child / elderly / disabled.

• Taylor, Richard, 62, for driving while intoxicated.

• Benner, Randel A., 48, for public intoxication.

• Hernandez, Esteban, 36, for driving while license invalid, no drivers license, failure to appear warrant, Class C – motor vehicle inspection, no drivers license.

Jan. 12

• Cox, James P., 30, for Class C – public intoxication.

• Alvarez, Eric, 18, for driving with license invalid with previous conviction.

• Daniels, Roderick, 38, for parole violation, no white light on front at night.

• Henderson, Penny, 41, for theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750.

• Burton, Richard L, 68, for assault causing bodily injury.

Compiled by Patty Hullett