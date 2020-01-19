The Tarleton State University Department of Fine Arts presents a guest artist recital featuring pianist Humay Gasimzade and clarinetist William Hayter.

The concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the Theater of the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center on the Stephenville campus.

Admission is free.

Originally from Azerbaijan, Gasimzade is pursuing her doctorate in contemporary performance program at Bowling Green State University. She is focused on promoting the most recent piano music composed by her contemporaries, making new music user-friendly for wider audiences and rethinking the rituals of piano performance.

Hayter’s premiere performances throughout Europe and North America — including the world premiere of Jo Sporck’s “Ketting II,” the European premiere of John Rimmer’s “Au,” and the Netherlands premiere of Karel Reiner’s “Concerto for Bass Clarinet & Orchestra” — have established him as a serious proponent of his instrument and its ever-expanding repertory.