25 years ago:

LOS ANGELES - O.J. Simpson’s jury will be allowed to hear evidence that he abused Nicole Brown Simpson, including details of a frantic 911 call she made as she broke down her door, the judge ruled Wednesday.

50 years ago:

A Lubbock County deputy sheriff along with three others was shot during an affray at the La Paloma Restaurant, 2107 50th St., about 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

75 years ago:

OTTAWA - A new crisis in Canada over conscription for overseas service arose today with official disclosure that half of a group of more defense troops - 7,800 out of 15,600 - had gone absent without leave as they were about to be sent abroad.

100 years ago:

A get-together meeting and smoker will be held by the Chamber of Commerce in the district court room of the court house the evening of January 29th, at 7:30 p.m.