EDINBURG – Approximately 70 student spellers from the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District recently competed to advance to the Rio Grande Valley Regional Spelling Bee.

After a grueling five-hour competition and 17 rounds of spelling words, five students emerged as the champions of the Edinburg CISD 27th Annual District Spelling Bee 2020.

“I’m excited to compete in the Regional Bee,” said Lorenzo Garcia, who earned first place. “On the way here, I practiced with my mom. My coach would teach me in the library on Mondays and Tuesdays.”

The top five students who will be representing Edinburg CISD at the Regional Spelling Bee competition include:

First Place – Lorenzo Garcia, a fourth-grader at Brewster School

Second Place – Caleb Giuoco, a third-grader at Canterbury Elementary School

Third Place – Roel Rosa, a seventh-grader at Harwell Middle School

Fourth Place – Luz Delgado, an eighth-grader at Harwell Middle School

Fifth Place – Amisha Jacob, a fifth-grader at Trevino Elementary School

Just like Lorenzo, second place winner Caleb Giuoco and third place winner Roel Rosa said that they would also practice spelling words with their mothers.

“At first, what we did was my mom said the words and I spelled it and if I got I right she highlighted it,” said Caleb. “But then, we were running out of time and she said we couldn’t get through that many words like that. So, we just started looking at them.”

“Last year, I got seventh place,” said Roel. “Mostly, I’m going to practice with my brother and my mom really and sometimes my sister.”

All five will now compete in the 32nd Annual Rio Grande Valley Regional Spelling Bee 2020 on March 7 at Texas State Technical College in Harlingen.

The champion of the regional competition will win an all-expense paid trip to compete in the 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee held in Washington, D.C. this summer.

The Edinburg CISD Library Services Department organized the competition.