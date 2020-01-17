One of the great thrills of parenting is seeing a kid learn.

I remember really getting into flashcards of the alphabet with our oldest when he was a toddler. It was so exciting to see him go from not recognizing the letter E to seeing his eyes light up as he demonstrated he had forever learned it.

It’s the same way with sports and physical activities. To see a kid go from not knowing how to hold a baseball bat to clobbering the ball in the same summer is very satisfying.

But I’m starting to see an unfairness the younger boys are being exposed to because of all this learning. It’s hard, at least for me, to scale back and start over for the younger kids once the older two have moved on to more complicated or challenging activities.

For example, I used to go on painfully slow and short bike rides with the oldest when he was 3 years old. By the time he was 6 and the next oldest was 5, they could ride miles with me at a reasonable pace and without training wheels.

The current 4-year-old is still using training wheels and is maxed out at about a mile. Some of it may be due to differing physical abilities, but I think most of this is a lack of practice and patience. I’ve never built him up to be able to do it since he can’t go on the “big” bike rides the older boys go on.

I’m trying to avoid this disparity in attention. I’ve let the 4-year-old in on chess and playing Wiffle Ball, despite his not quite being able to do either one. But it’s a constant balancing act for parents with multiple kids. How do you challenge the older or more able ones without leaving out the younger ones?

I suppose something is always different for each kid relative to where they are in the sibling order, and these differences can be helpful. A younger kid is driven to achieve more to be like his older brother. An older brother develops coaching and leadership skills by teaching his younger siblings. A middle sibling learns how to navigate social situations after being “stuck” in the middle so often.

But without a crystal ball, it’s impossible to know what’s helpful character building and what’s cheating a kid out of an opportunity. The old jokes about parents being overly concerned about their first while being considerably less concerned about their third or fourth (“oh, that’s OK, those Cheerios were only on the floor since yesterday”) speaks to the knowledge parents gain on the job, but also to how that changes the experience for subsequent kids.

Thankfully, kids are resilient and parents aren’t all to blame or credit for their outcomes. And since the outcomes won’t really be known until they’re adults, I guess it’ll be easy enough to blame them on something else or take credit as the case may be.

I guess I’m learning things as we go too.

Harris and his wife live in Pflugerville with their five sons. Please email comments or suggestions for future columns to thoughtsforcaleb@gmail.com.