Howard Payne University awarded degrees to 90 students during its Commencement ceremony held at the close of the fall 2019 semester.

Those receiving diplomas included August 2019 and December 2019 graduates. Dr. Cory Hines, HPU president, and other university representatives conferred the degrees. Dr. Steve Bezner, senior pastor of Houston Northwest Baptist Church, delivered the charge to graduates.

Students must have a 3.55-3.69 grade-point average to graduate Cum Laude; a 3.70-3.84 GPA to graduate Magna Cum Laude; and a 3.85-4.0 GPA to graduate Summa Cum Laude.

Arlington

James Ryan Cook – Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (general)

Austin

Travis Lynn Folmar – Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in criminal justice

Cody Tyler Hastings – Master of Business Administration

Matthew Richard Prall – Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (general)

Bangs

Shannon Irene McNeill – Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in Christian studies (composite concentration)

Michael Talon Taylor – Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in general studies

Beaumont

Rickey Andrew Guillory – Master of Business Administration

Djimonii Rai¢ Jackson – Master of Business Administration

Bridgeport

Jessica Leanne Meeks – Bachelor of Arts in family studies

Brownwood

Bobbie Jo Anderson – Bachelor of Arts in elementary education (early childhood - grade 6)

Bryan Dustin Bachus – Bachelor of Science in exercise and sport science (all-level certification)

Jordan Terrell Beasley – Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in criminal justice

Thomas Alexander Bingham – Bachelor of Arts in Bible

Amanda Arleans Collins – Bachelor of Science in elementary education (early childhood - grade 6)

Lydia Melissa Conrad – Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in general studies

Matthew Jeffrey Davis – Bachelor of Arts in Christian education

Matthew Don Gomez – Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice

Emmanuel Lee Jimenez – Master of Arts in theology and ministry

Weston Drew Kirbo – Bachelor of Business Administration in management, Magna Cum Laude

Cheyanne Denise Lovelady – Master of Business Administration

Katrina Dene Lynn – Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in business administration

Timothy Michael Murphy – Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (personal trainer)

Rachel Mary Myers – Bachelor of Arts in cross cultural studies

Shantel Oplotnik – Bachelor of Science in social work

Austin James Robinson – Master of Science in criminal justice

Michael A. Westerman – Bachelor of Science in business administration

Eli David Williams – Bachelor of Arts in Biblical languages

Burleson

Eliajia Donnell Pruitt – Bachelor of Science in exercise and sport science (personal trainer)

Caddo Mills

Tabatha Marie Moore – Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (general), Cum Laude

Canutillo

Jazmin Susana Amezcua – Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in criminal justice

Childress

Chanda Kay King – Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (general)

Cisco

Robert Devin Caraway – Bachelor of Science business administration and psychology (general), Magna Cum Laude

Camille Lindsey Webb – Bachelor of Science in elementary education (early childhood - grade 6), Summa Cum Laude

Cleburne

Anna Elizabeth Goains – Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (general)

Coleman

Murry Roy Clingerman – Master of Business Administration

Faye-Nita Lyn Norway – Bachelor of Arts in social work

College Station

Hannah Noel McCain – Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in Christian studies (composite concentration)

Cross Plains

Joel Thomas Hinten – Bachelor of Science in exercise and sport science (all-level certification)

DeSoto

Levie Smith – Bachelor of Science in criminal justice (forensic science)

Early

Conner Mac Drew – Bachelor of Science in business administration, Summa Cum Laude

Dylan Scott Person – Bachelor of Arts in social studies composite (high school: grade 7-12)

James Douglas Turner – Bachelor of Science in business administration, Summa Cum Laude

El Paso

Victor Hugo Almanza – Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in criminal justice

Jeffrey Brewer – Master of Business Administration

Rose Anne Chavez – Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in business administration

Raquel Cowans – Master of Business Administration

Luis Martin Jimenez – Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in criminal justice

Sandra Saucedo – Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in business administration

Flatonia

Abraham Esteban Centeno – Bachelor of Science in exercise and sports science (general)

Forney

Jarrid Wade Hawkins – Master of Arts in youth ministry

Gatesville

Madison Leigh Sims – Bachelor of Science in science (middle school: grade 4-8)

Goldthwaite

Jeffrey Gilbert – Bachelor of Science in elementary education (early childhood - grade 6)

Grandview

James Jarod Dowling – Bachelor of Music in music education (all-level certification)

Greenville

Jordan Alexandria Sweat – Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (all-level certification), Cum Laude

Haslet

Kailey Rebekah Doering – Bachelor of Science elementary education (early childhood - grade 6), Summa Cum Laude

Horizon City

Santiago Felipe Mejia – Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in criminal justice

Brenda Jeanette Palma – Master of Business Administration

Huntington

Jeremy Randell Batten – Bachelor of Science in kinesiology (general)

Kennedale

Hailey Anne Green – Bachelor of Arts in communication studies (public and media), Cum Laude

Killeen

Haley Kristine Slater – Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting

May

Jordan Dale Easterling – Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice

Midland

Britt Thomas Boler – Bachelor of Business Administration in management, Cum Laude

Eric Trey Haverstock – Bachelor of Business Administration in management

Natalia

Hailey Stewart – Bachelor of Science in elementary education (early childhood – grade 6)

New Braunfels

Chad Eric Campbell – Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in criminal justice

Melodee Lynne Carrier – Master of Arts in theology and ministry

Genaro Garza – Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice

Adelaide Anne Joralemon – Bachelor of Science in business administration, Summa Cum Laude

Eric Lehr – Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in criminal justice, Summa Cum Laude

Alison Leanne Posey – Master of Business Administration

Tina Rocha – Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences business administration

Rakisha Williams – Master of Business Administration

Odessa

Larry Dwayne Potter – Bachelor of Arts in social studies composite (high school: grade 7-12)

Destiny Reyann Ramirez – Bachelor of Science elementary education (early childhood – grade 6), Magna Cum Laude

Pasadena

Kyra Alyse Chapa – Bachelor of Arts in communication studies (public and media)

Plainview

Yancy Justyne Flores – Bachelor of Science in communication studies (public and media)

Plano

Troy Zachariah Moseley – Bachelor of Arts in history

Grant Michael Saltar – Bachelor of Music in music education (all-level certification), Cum Laude

Richardson

Scott Walton Wright – Bachelor of Arts in psychology (general), Magna Cum Laude

Round Rock

Kailey Ann Cargill – Bachelor of Science in psychology (counseling/clinical psychology)

Jonathan Michael George – Bachelor of Science in engineering science

San Angelo

Juan Andres Luna – Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice, Cum Laude

San Antonio

Marzena Marroquin – Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in business administration

Alexandra Irene Thompson – Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting, Cum Laude

San Saba

Caelob Dane Hardman – Bachelor of Science in computer information systems (systems development)

Hollee Anne Ragsdale – Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice

Seguin

Shelli Suzanne De La Garza – Bachelor of Science in business administration

Trinity

Jade Elise Taylor – Bachelor of Science in psychology (general psychology)

Tulia

Bryce Wayne Shelton – Bachelor of Arts in practical theology

Woodsboro

Cory Dean Edwards – Master of Arts in theology and ministry