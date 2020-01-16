Alice Independent School District science fair participants showcased their science projects to parents and judges on Wednesday afternoon.

Science fair winners were:

* Alyssa Arellano and Andrea Arellano, fifth graders at memorial Intermediate, with their project Magnificent Strength.

* Isabella Fullen, fifth grader at Dubose Intermediate, with her project The Great Cookie Dunk.

* Sophia Balboa, fifth grader at Memorial Intermediate, with her project Does Hot Water Boil Faster Than Cold.

* Zach Chapa, sixth grader at Memorial Intermediate, with his project What gives you Gas.

* Caleb Flores, sixth grader at Memorial Intermediate, with his project Farthest Flying Airplane.

* Mary Torres, sixth grader at Dubose Intermediate, with her project Cloud in a Bottle.

* Aden Tunchez, sixth grader at Dubose Intermediate, with his project UV Defense.

* Andres Perez, seventh grader at William Adams Middle School, with his project Musical Memory.

* Brooke Castillo and Kaitlyn Goldman, seven graders at William Adams Middle School, with their project What’s your Heart Rate.

* Daniel Rosales, seventh grader at William Adams Middle School, with his project Weight Bearing Strategy.

* Ricky Garcia Limas, seventh grader at William Adams Middle School, with his project How can I avoid the Flu.

* Jaclyn Fox and Kiera Cantu, seventh graders at William Adams Middle School, with their project Soil Situation.

* Liseli Escamilla, eighth grader at William Adams Middle School, with her project Pearly Whites.

* Emily Rubio, eighth grader at William Adams Middle School, with her project Biotechnolgy.

* Lucas Walker, eighth grader at William Adams Middle School, with her project Using Machine Learning to Improve Diabetic Patient Outcome.

* Guss Trejo, eighth grader at William Adams Middle School, with his project Electrolytes.

* Arturo Espana, student at Alice High School, with his project Aquaphonics System versus Hydrophonics Systems.

* Zachary Vela, student at Alice High School, with his project Up to Speed.

* Robert Pena and Juan Cadena, students at Alice High School, with their project Charged Up.

* Juan Hinojosa, Blake Garcia and Zante Zertuche, students at Alice High School, with their project How Blue is your Sports Drink.

* Celeste Torres, Isela Torres and Jesaiah Torres, students at Alice High School, with their project Rapid Release Race.