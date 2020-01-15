MANSFIELD — With junior leading scorer Mya Williams back at full speed, the Waxahachie Lady Indians are a different — and offensively much more potent — basketball team.

Williams finished with a game-high 21 points on Tuesday night, and the Lady Indians picked up their first District 7-6A victory of the year, 66-52, over Mansfield High.

Williams’ presence on the floor also opened up scoring opportunities for her teammates. Senior Halle Becerra finished with 17 points and classmate Rayna Ross added 13 in the win.

Other scorers for WHS were Brionna Parker with six, Taz Valencia with five and Cha’darian Miles with four.

The Lady Indians (8-15, 1-5) took a 19-14 lead at the end of one, but the host Lady Tigers hung tough in the second period and cut the WHS edge to 33-32 at halftime. However, the Lady Indians began to pull away in the second half, leading 45-39 at the end of the third and widening the gap throughout the fourth quarter.

Zarria Carter was the leading scorer for Mansfield with 20 points.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to venture to Grand Prairie on Friday evening, looking for district win No. 2 to close the first half of the district schedule. They return home to Mike Turner Gymnasium on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. tip against Mansfield Summit, which beat WHS in the first go-round before Christmas, 76-56.