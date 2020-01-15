The recognition keeps coming in for Midlothian Officer Chris Douglas, who was seen in a viral video assisting a woman in a wheelchair crossing the street last month.

Douglas was honored by the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court at Tuesday’s biweekly meeting. County Judge Todd Little presented Douglas with a certificate of recognition for going above and beyond the call of duty.

“It’s the little things that really matter,” Little said.

Douglas was highlighted by KTVT (CBS 11) on its “The Ones for Texas” segment in December after a video was posted on social media showing the officer blocking traffic for a woman in a wheelchair.

Douglas, an Air Force veteran, has been with the Midlothian Police Department for a year and a half; before that, he was an officer with the DeSoto PD.

“I enjoy actually getting out, walking around, speaking with business owners, their employees, (and) shoppers,” Douglas told CBS 11. “Letting people see we’re more than just ‘robots.’ “

Douglas tries to use his role as a Midlothian police officer to spread positivity. Off-duty, Douglas often disguises himself as a superhero, making the rounds at children’s hospitals or on the field with the Miracle League. He even keeps his Captain America shield in his police SUV.

“People are immediately drawn to you in one shape or form,” Douglas told CBS 11. “Their eyes are always on you so you can immediately use that attention and say ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ again, and just start interacting and immediately kind of break the ice and ease their mind and get to know them on more of a personal level.”

Douglas told CBS 11 it’s his reminder to others to pay kindness forward, no matter what role you play.

“Just do something simple for somebody else,” he said. “If it does (help) at least one person, then mission accomplished.”