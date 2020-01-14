Four officers with the Waxahachie Police Department are starting off the year in a higher rank after the department announced their promotions last week.

The newly ranked officers, with their new titles, include Sgt. Brian Fuller, Sgt. Derek McKie, Cpl. Derrick Young and Cpl. Kevin Wright.

The promotions came on the heels of a unanimous decision by the Firefighters’ and Police Officers’ Civil Service Commission on Jan. 2 to approve the police department’s promotional eligibility lists.

“The police department is in good shape, a lot of growth…,” Asst. Chief Joe Wiser told the Commission. “The growth over at Waxahachie PD is just unprecedented right now.”

Commission Chair Curtis Williams praised the department’s progress.

“That’s a real change,” Williams answered. “We loosened a lot of standards that made it possible to expand recruiting.”