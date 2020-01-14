Southwestern Assemblies of God University’s women’s basketball team hit the hardwood on Saturday night as they played host to undefeated Oklahoma City University. The Lions (7-6, 2-4) had a hot start to the contest, but OCU (13-0, 6-0) proved to be too much for SAGU as they won comfortably, 85-70.

Sydney Meador scored a game-high 32 points. Alexis Casher dominated the glass with 14 boards and dished out 8 assists.

SAGU did an excellent job rebounding as a team as they held a 41-23 advantage over OCU.

The Lions shot 36 percent (23-63) from the field, including (10-27) from behind the arc.

SAGU turned their 15 offensive rebounds into 20 second-chance points.

Meador scored the first 10 SAGU points as the Lions led 10-9 halfway through the first quarter.

Lexi Rich and Tamera Derrough hit back-to-back triples to keep the Lions ahead 18-14.

A late OCU 3-pointer by Mallory Lockhart gave the Stars a 22-21 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

OCU’s Abby Selzer carved out deep post position early and often and scored 6 straight points to give the Stars a 27-21 lead.

Rich hit another three to keep SAGU within striking distance at 33-27 with 4:49 left before halftime.

Brianna Wells hit a short jumper right before time expired in the half to cut the margin to 40-34 in favor of the Stars.

Phillipa Greene opened the half with five quick points, but SAGU still trailed 47-41 with just under 7:00 minutes to play in the third quarter.

The Lions were able to get the margin as low as five, but couldn’t get over the hump. OCU closed the quarter on a 9-0 run to take a 66-52 advantage into the final quarter.

Another 9-4 run extended the lead to 75-56 halfway through the final quarter.

The Lions kept battling but weren’t able to get the Stars’ lead under double-digits. They eventually fell by the score of 85-70.

SAGU (7-6, 2-4) falls to seventh place in the Sooner Athletic Conference standings. They will look to improve their position as they host the University of Science and Arts (Okla.) on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Sheaffer Center on the SAGU campus.

SAC women: SCU 75, SAGU 63

BETHANY, Okla. — Southwestern Assemblies of God University battled Southwestern Christian University on the road Thursday night. The Lions were unable to handle the Eagles, falling in defeat by the score of 75-63.

Sydney Meadorled the Lions in scoring with 15 points. Tamera Derrough was right behind her with 14, and Kiara Glenn of Ennis (12) and Lexi Rich (10) also cracked double digits.

Phillipa Greene led both teams in rebounding with 10.

SAGU shot 36 percent (21-58) from the field which included 30 percent (4-13) from behind the arc.

SAGU had an advantage in bench scoring (18-10) but were outrebounded (33-28) and outscored in the paint (34-30) and in points off turnovers (19-13).

Rich made the first basket of the game for either team.

SAGU tied it (7-7) on a Derrough 3-pointer with 4:27 in the first quarter.

The Lions closed the first quarter strong putting together a 9-4 run to win the first period 18-13.

Derrough cashed in from deep again to push the lead to eight 21-13.

SCU battled back but couldn’t get the lead under 5.

Glenn and Lauren Baker hit a couple of late buckets to give SAGU a 37-25 halftime lead.

Things changed quickly in the third as SCU went on a 17-6 run that left the Lions with just a one-point lead at 43-42 with 3:29 left in the third period.

Once the fourth quarter started SAGU trailed 47-46.

The teams were tied 50-50 at the 8:00 mark. Over the next three minutes, the teams would trade the lead three times.

SAGU went four minutes without a field goal make and trailed the Eagles 71-62 with under a minute remaining. It was too little, too late for the Lions.