Weather permitting, The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will implement a new traffic pattern on Farm-to-Market 664 (FM 664) from Santa Rosa Drive to Blue Valley Lane beginning at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The current lanes will shift in order to complete phase two of construction. Traffic will be in this temporary configuration for several weeks.

Message boards will be placed to alert drivers of the traffic shift. TxDOT asks drivers to remain aware in the work zone.

For updates on these road improvements and others, visit www.DriveTexas.org.