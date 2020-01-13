Southwestern Assemblies of God University was back in action on Saturday night as they played host to a familiar Sooner Athletic Conference foe, the Stars of Oklahoma City University. The Lions (12-2, 4-2) were able to hold off the charge of the Stars (8-6, 2-4) to win 83-73.

On a night where Josh Kashila was honored for scoring 1,000 career points, he added to it with another monster performance scoring 30 points and grabbing 15 rebounds.

Nyk Mason added 18 points of his own and Kentton Williams was also solid with 14 points and 9 rebounds.

SAGU owned the glass as they outrebounded the Stars 46-29.

The Lions shot 47 percent (30-62) from the field, including 28 percent (8-28) from behind the arc.

SAGU cashed in on their offensive rebounds as they scored 11-second chance points to just 4 by OCU.

Williams put SAGU on the board first with an easy bucket in the paint.

The two teams battled back and forth and found themselves tied 14-14 with 10:54 left in the first half.

The Stars put together a quick 6-0 run but was immediately answered with a 7-0 run by SAGU that was capped by a massive alley-oop jam by Mason. The Lions lead 21-20 with just under 8:00 remaining before halftime.

The teams traded the lead over the next couple minutes, but a long 3-pointer by Kashila gave SAGU a 34-29 lead.

OCU battled back and kept it a two-possession game at halftime 37-33.

Williams scored a quick five points to open up the half as SAGU led 42-35.

OCU battled back once again to make it 42-41, but once again it was Williams that answered to make it 44-41 with 16:14 left.

Mason scored 10 of the Lions 12 points during one stretch to give SAGU a 62-53 lead with 7:56 left in the game.

OCU hit a late 3-pointer to cut the lead to 78-73, but late free throws by freshman Noah Boling and senior Darian Davis clinched the game for the Lions.

SAGU will continue its home stand against the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (7-8, 2-4) on Thursday at 7:45 at the Sheaffer Center on the SAGU campus.