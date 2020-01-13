RED OAK — The Class 5A No. 3-ranked Red Oak Lady Hawks didn’t let a one-day weather delay slow their roll on Saturday afternoon, as they placed three players in double-digit scoring and romped past Corsicana, 73-27, to stay unbeaten in District 14-5A.

Aniyah Johnson and Breanna Davis tied for scoring honors with 18 points each for the Lady Hawks (19-6, 5-0), and Aliyah Harden added 12 points. Other scorers for Red Oak were Micah Cooper with nine, Amyia Bowie with five, Makaila Brown with four, Calijah Peay and Kinzie Taplin with two each, and Markeya Mack with one.

Johnson and Davis asserted themselves early, but Cooper contributed seven points in the first eight minutes as the Lady Hawks zipped out to a 21-2 lead. A basket by Aerianna Shaw was the only tally for Corsicana in the first quarter.

The second period was Harden’s time to shine as she put in seven points, leading Red Oak to a 35-8 lead at halftime. With numerous reserves seeing action in the second half, the Lady Hawks took a comfortable 51-20 advantage into the fourth.

Allison Alonzo led Corsicana (12-12, 1-3) with eight points, and Shaw finished with six.

Saturday’s game was rescheduled after a line of severe storms moved through North Texas on Friday night, causing wide-ranging postponements.

The Lady Hawks have an open date scheduled for Tuesday, and will travel to Waco University on Friday as district play continues.