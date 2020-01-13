RED OAK — One day later than scheduled because of Friday’s weather postponement, Latrone Turner Jr. scored 20 points to lead four Red Oak players in twin digits as the Class 5A No. 16-ranked Hawks rolled to a 79-49 victory over Corsicana on Saturday afternoon in a District 14-5A game.

Turner finished with three 3-point baskets and sat the entirety of the fourth quarter along with the other four starters with the game well in hand. Emerson Wallace chipped in with a dozen points each and Joshua Sasser finished with 10; while Braylon Peterson added a dozen off the bench, all in the final eight minutes.

Other scorers were Colbie Holiman with eight, Caivion Stoudemire with six, Keon Thompson with four, Austin Foster with three, and Darren Eubanks Jr. and Keshawn Green with two apiece.

The Hawks (13-11, 3-0) led 15-7 after one, with Turner scoring seven points in the opening frame. Then Sasser heated up in the second period with eight points, including a 3-pointer and a three-point play, as Red Oak took a commanding 41-13 edge at the break.

The visiting Tigers finally broke the seal on their offense in the third quarter with 26 points, including a dozen by George Foster and 10 by Marquavius Chambers, but the Hawks still led 59-39 at the end of the quarter.

Foster led the Tigers (7-16, 0-2) with 18 points, followed by Chambers with 12.

Saturday’s game was rescheduled after a line of severe storms moved through North Texas on Friday night, forcing Red Oak administrators to postpone the game.

Saturday’s game was the third 30-point-plus win margin in as many 14-5A games for Red Oak’s boys, and the second by exactly 30 points. The Hawks last week found themselves in a tussle for a half at Ennis, with a 28-all tie at halftime. But the Hawks erupted in the second half for 46 points and pulled away for a 74-44 victory over the Lions.

The Hawks have a bye on their schedule for Tuesday and will head down Interstate 35 to Waco University or a District 14-5A game on Friday night.