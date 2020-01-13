JOSHUA — Rockie Acosta scored the game-winner in a penalty kick shootout as the Waxahachie Lady Indians beat North Forney to win the Joshua Shootout, 2-1, on Saturday in the tournament championship game.

Angelica Gutierrez put the Lady Indians on top with an opening-half goal, but North Forney leveled early in the second half and regulation ended 1-1, setting up the shootout.

The Lady Indians (6-0-1) opened the tournament on Friday morning with a 5-0 win over Haltom, leading 2-0 at halftime. They then followed later on Friday with their second win in as many weeks over Fort Worth Trimble Tech, this time by a closer 2-1 score.

The Lady Indians were slated to travel to U.S. Highway 287 rival Ennis on Tuesday night before beginning District 7-6A play next week.