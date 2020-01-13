Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is coming to Stephenville next month as the special guest at the 2020 Lincoln Reagan Dinner.

The event, hosted by the Erath County Republican Party, will be held Feb. 25 at the Tarleton Student Center.

“It’s not often that Governor Greg Abbott makes a trip to Stephenville and we are excited to host him as our special guest for this event,” said Gil Parks, chairman of the Erath County Republican Party. “There are only a limited number of seats available so we encourage those who want to attend to purchase their tickets early.”

A reception for VIP table sponsors will begin at 5:15 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m.

Individual tickets are $100. A patron sponsorship for $1,500 includes a table of eight and name recognition on printed event material. A VIP sponsorship is $2,500 and includes a table of eight and eight tickets to the reception and name recognition on printed event material.

For more information on sponsorships and tickets, call Kimberly Barrier at 254-977-1174 or Gil Parks at 254-977-9856.