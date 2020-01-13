The phrase “Cowboy Capital of the World” is taken seriously by the Cowboy Capital Pro Rodeo Association as they strive to bring world class PRCA rodeo action to the bright lights of Lone Star Arena every September.

Stephenville’s PRCA rodeo gives fans and contestants one of the best rodeo experiences to be found anywhere in the world as evident of the awards the rodeo continues to earn.

This past December during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Cowboy Capital of the World PRCA Rodeo received several honors. For the 5th time in a row, Stephenville was nominated for PRCA Medium Size Rodeo of the Year.

The award is voted on by PRCA cowboys from across the country and only the rodeos with the best stock, prize money and overall reputation are considered for the award.

Several CCPRA members were in attendance during the PRCA Awards Banquet and proudly accepted the beautiful plaque. Stephenville was also honored with the Women’s Pro Rodeo Association Medium Size Rodeo of the Year for the first time in the city’s history as well as winning the Justin Best Footing Award for having the fastest and best barrel racing dirt in the entire state of Texas for the 8th time overall.

During the Texas Circuit Finals Rodeo in Waco this month, the Cowboy Capital of the World PRCA Rodeo received its final accolade of the season and were awarded the Medium Committee of the Year plaque.

The honor was solely voted on by Texas Circuit Finals Rodeo contestants and Stephenville is very proud to represent PRCA Rodeo in the Lone Star State.

These awards and honors are shared not only with the rodeo committee but our generous sponsors, fans, talented contestants, world class stock contractor and top-notch rodeo venue.