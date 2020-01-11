MANSFIELD — Friday night’s bad weather delayed, but could not put off the unstoppable force that the Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians are starting to become.

Senior point guard BJ Francis stroked six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 25 points as the Class 6A No. 4-ranked Runnin’ Indians blew past District 7-6A colleague Mansfield Lake Ridge, 79-45, on Saturday afternoon for their 20th win of the season.

The game was postponed from Friday ahead of a line of storms that moved across North Texas.

CJ Noland added a dozen points, and all 12 Runnin’ Indians in the lineup reached the scoring column. Preston Hodge finished with eight points; Jalen Lake with seven; AB Shorter and AJ Russ with six; Sammy Kaoud with four; Jordan Davis with three; and D’marion Callier, KB Jackson, Chris Pace and Christian O’Donnell all with two.

The Runnin’ Indians led Lake Ridge 28-15 after one with a dozen points by Francis, and Francis didn’t stop there as he added three more treys en route to a 49-30 WHS advantage at the half. The Indians made it 67-43 through three periods of play before outscoring Lake Ridge 12-2 in the final eight minutes.

The Indians (20-3, 3-0) were scheduled to host Mansfield High on Tuesday night at Mike Turner Gymnasium. They will venture to Grand Prairie on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

7-6A girls: Lake Ridge 52, WHS 37

MANSFIELD — Mya Williams returned to the starting lineup and scored a team-high 13 points, but Lake Ridge kept the Lady Indians winless in district play with a 52-37 decision on Saturday.

Other scorers for WHS were Halle Becerra with nine, Rayna Ross and Taz Valencia with six each, Kyla McBride with two and Brionna Parker with one.

The Lady Indians (7-15, 0-5) outscored Lake Ridge 15-6 in the fourth quarter to cut down the final margin. The Lady Eagles led 15-8 after the first period, then took command in the second to lead 34-12 at halftime.

Kennedi Burns and Myra Francis scored 15 and 13 respectively for Lake Ridge (16-9, 2-3).