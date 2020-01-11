AUSTIN

High school seniors should

file for aid by Wednesday

The Austin Chamber of Commerce encourages high school seniors to file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid by the Wednesday priority deadline.

Submitting an application by the Texas priority aid deadline maximizes chances of receiving need or merit-based scholarships and grants tied to the FAFSA. This application can be accessed at FAFSA.gov. Students who need help completing a FAFSA can register for free help to file at collegeinsight.com.

The Chamber's efforts to ensure high school seniors submit a FAFSA are part of Opportunity Austin's Direct-to-College 70 program — a multi-chamber, multi-school district commitment to enroll 70% of the class of 2020 in post-secondary education.

EAST AUSTIN

Tenants Council to host

community open house

The Austin Tenants Council will host a community open house to discuss its role in advancing housing for Central Texas from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at its new location, 205 Chicon St.

The council provides telephone and in-person counseling for 9,000 renters a year, helps rectify Fair Housing Act violations and provides education and mediation for tenants experiencing unsafe housing conditions or are at risk of eviction or displacement.

Community partners who have helped to promote the mission of ATC, including Mayor Steve Adler, Housing Authority of the city of Austin and City Council staff will be in attendance.

SAN MARCOS

Free legal advice

offered Tuesday

The San Marcos Public Library, 625 E. Hopkins St., will host a program offering free legal advice from licensed attorneys at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Participants can meet one-on-one with licensed attorneys to receive free legal advice on civil legal problems, including family, housing, consumer and caregiver authorization. Onsite registration begins at 6 p.m., and legal aid starts at 7 p.m. Attendees must sign in before 7 p.m. to speak with an attorney. Spanish interpreters will be available. There will be a supervised waiting area for children.

