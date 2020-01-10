LONGVIEW — The Red Oak Lady Hawks traveled to Longview Pine Tree for a tournament and came away with a disappointing draw against the host Lady Pirates in Thursday night’s opener, 1-1.

After a scoreless first half, Red Oak (3-1-2) scored seven minutes into the second half to go in front, but Pine Tree came up with the equalizer with only three minutes left.

Red Oak’s game against Texarkana Texas High was canceled on Friday evening because of the likelihood of stormy weather. They were still scheduled to face Mount Pleasant at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Pine Tree.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Lady Hawks had their scoring boots on against Dallas A+ Academy as they rolled to a 12-0 non-district shutout victory at Red Oak High School.

The Lady Hawks will entertain Irving Nimitz in a non-district game on Tuesday before taking part in the Duncanville Shootout next weekend.

Boys: Red Oak 2, Lancaster 1

RED OAK — The Hawks trailed 1-0 at the half, but came storming back in the second half to snatch a 2-1 non-district victory over county-line rival Lancaster on Tuesday night at Red Oak High School.

The Hawks (3-0-1) got a goal each from seniors Marco Marquez and Britten Daffron after the intermission to take the win.

The Hawks were scheduled to travel to Life Waxahachie for another non-district clash on Friday at 7 p.m.