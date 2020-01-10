COLLEGE STATION — The Waxahachie boys’ soccer team continued their perfect start to the 2020 season by whitewashing Montgomery Lake Creek, 3-0, on Thursday in the opening game of the third-annual Aggieland Classic high school soccer tournament.

The Indians (4-0) led 1-0 at the half and added two more goals in the second half for good measure.

The Indians advanced to Friday’s second round game against Fort Bend Clements, with the tournament concluding on Saturday. Following this tournament, they will travel to Mansfield Legacy on Tuesday for a non-district match.

The WHS girls, meanwhile, were scheduled to open the Joshua tournament on Friday against Haltom, with tourney play continuing through Saturday. The Lady Indians will travel to Ennis on Tuesday, in what will be their final non-district tune-up for District 7-6A play.