Several school districts are putting their board members in the spotlight throughout January in recognition of School Board Recognition Month.

The Waxahachie ISD and Red Oak ISD are among the districts planning dinners and other celebrations, including presenting tokens of appreciation to their members.

Debbie Timmermann, the newest among the seven members of the Waxahachie ISD Board of Trustees, was elected last year.

“During the past several months, I have tried to listen and learn all I can about my role as a trustee and get up to speed on the many topics that come before the board,” Timmermann said. “I want to help make the best decisions possible for our school district. It is a privilege to serve along side the other members of the board. We are a cohesive team that strives to always keep the needs of the students first.”

Timmerman acknowledged the challenges that come with making sure the district is responsive to the needs of the community.

“Right now, we are faced with the challenge of making sure our district keeps up with the tremendous growth of Waxahachie,” she explained. “This challenge can be met by the hard work of our district leadership team and the continued support of our parents and the entire community.”

The district lauds itself as being “among the best in the state” in part because of its vision and goals, set by the Board, that best serve all the students in the community.

“We are so appreciative to the Board of Trustees for the hard work and many hours they devote to ensuring our district is among the best in the state,” District Spokesperson Jenny Bridges stated. “Our Trustees truly believe in public education, and in each and every student and staff member in our district. Their investment in our district will impact our community and its children for years to come.”

Each Red Oak ISD school will celebrate a board member who will be invited to campus events.

John Anderson, president of the Red Oak ISD School Board, is the longest serving member with 18 years of service.

”I love Red Oak and Red Oak ISD. Serving on the board has allowed me to directly impact our students and try to make their time in ROISD not only an experience to remember but prepare them for their next step in life. I want our graduates to be able to hold their head high and be proud to say they graduated from Red Oak and have the confidence to travel down every path that comes their way.

Anderson has seen many changes within the district throughout his tenure. He has also served as vice president and assistant secretary.

After being elected in 2002, the district “soon exploded with new students, buildings, and programs,” the board president said.

“The board’s vision grew along with the new growth and opportunities such as partnering with Texas State Technical College placing a campus on our high school property was born. Educating our students had become a business and we subsequently had to be competitive to keep the students living within our district borders attending our schools. Some of the growth was painful but I feel the path we chose was correct. There is always room for improvement but we are in a good place, currently.”

District Superintendent Brenda Sanford was hired by the Board last October.

“The Red Oak ISD School Board is second to none with their commitment to the students and staff in our district,” Sanford said. “They spend countless volunteer hours to make the important decisions about the operation of our schools, plus attend numerous campus and district functions because they love our families and the community. In essence, they are the heart of Red Oak ISD and the model of leaving a legacy through service.”

Maypearl ISD tagged its board members in a Facebook post saluting them for their service.

“Our school board members are volunteers who shoulder critical responsibilities and often make difficult choices for our district, all without pay,”the district noted. “Their goal is always focused on the future success of the children in our district. Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”

“The Maypearl ISD board is responsible for an annual budget of over $10 million, 1,134 students, 165 employees and four campuses,” the district continued. “It’s more important than ever before that communities support public education so that today’s students are prepared to be productive citizens and the leaders of tomorrow. Please take a moment and tell school board members, ‘Thanks for caring about our children and giving so much to our community.’ Let them know we support them and that their dedicated service is recognized and truly appreciated.”

There are more than 7,200 locally elected trustees in Texas.