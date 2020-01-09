I might like New Year’s Day as much as any holiday. A day off is always nice plus having time to hang out on the couch and reflect on the year that has just passed always blesses my socks off.

The Apostle Paul said, “… one thing I do: I forget the past and strain towards what is ahead (Philippians 3:13).” So I’m straining and it feels good, a new decade feels good to me, it’s like new bed sheets on the bed.

2019 was rough. 2019 was not my friend so I’m not sad to see it go, in fact I’m not even waving goodbye. When cancer leaves the body you say nothing but, “Good riddance!” I am, however, looking forward to 2020, “Welcome! Come on in.” You know what it’s like when you meet someone new and you think, "I like this person and we are going to be friends"? That’s how I feel about this new decade.

I’ve got some resolutions I’m going to do in this next year. I’m reading through the Bible with one of my best friends, I’m looking forward to that. I run most days on the Blonde’s tread mill and I’m going to set a total number of miles I want to run in 2020, I think 1,000 miles for the year is my target number. I started a podcast but it never made it to a platform so I’m cranking that back up. Creating environments that make disciples is always a thing for me so I want to continue to pursue this but be a little more aggressive and take a few more risks. I want to slow my roll and enjoy every sip of my home brewed Cafe Du Monde out of my new purple Yeti coffee mug.

The Blonde eats real healthy and I’m going to join her in her eating clean habits. No more Dr Pepper or Pop Tarts, man, have I fallen off the wagon.

I’m going to read more, hunt more, play tennis more, play golf more and stay off Amazon more. I’m going to stay out of ruts and my “one word” for this year is the word “solution.” I want to be a part of the solution and not be a part of the problem. Because of that I want to be more forgiving, more considerate of others and where they are coming from. Grace flows to me and I want grace to flow from me. This old, tired, cynical pastor wants to be less old, less tired and less cynical in this New Year.

I’m going to take a vacation. I’m either going to start journaling on a more regular basis or I’m going to stop journaling. I will be intentional about taking what I learned in 2019 and applying it in 2020.

I’m going to appreciate that I think most people are doing the best they can therefore I want to appreciate their effort. I think we jacked up our culture when we started giving out participation trophies and yet I think for a lot of people participating in life deserves a high five. So here’s a ribbon to validate you that says, "Hey, we saw you, you matter and thank you for being here, we appreciate you more than you know!" He told me to tell you all of that.

Happy New Year!