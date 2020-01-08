CEDAR HILL — The high-flying Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians placed three players in double-digit scoring on Tuesday night as the No. 4-ranked Indians routed Cedar Hill, 73-46, on Tuesday night in District 7-6A play.

The Runnin’ Indians (19-3, 2-0) outscored the Longhorns in every period.

Senior guard BJ Francis led the Tribe once again with 21 points, while junior CJ Noland added 17 and junior Jalen Lake netted a dozen. AJ Russ chipped in nine, Jordan Davis six, and Preston Hodge and Chris Pace four each.

The Indians led 18-8 at the end of the first eight minutes behind 10 points from Francis, and continued to widen the gap, taking a 41-22 advantage at halftime and a 57-32 lead at the end of three.

The Runnin’ Indians were scheduled to try for their 20th win of the season on Friday night at Mansfield Lake Ridge. They will return to Mike Turner Gymnasium to face Mansfield High on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.

7-6A girls: Cedar Hill 63, WHS 33

CEDAR HILL — The Class 6A No. 6-ranked Cedar Hill squad got off to a fast start and cruised past the Lady Indians on Friday night.

Rayna Ross led WHS (7-14, 0-4) with 13 points. Other scorers were Halle Becerra with six, Taz Valencia with four, and Brionna Parker, Mya Williams, Kyla McBride and Cha’darian Miles all with two apiece.

The Lady Longhorns opened up a 15-3 lead at the end of the first quarter. WHS hung tough for the next two quarters and kept it a 41-26 game entering the final period.

The Lady Indians were set to travel to Mansfield Lake Ridge on Friday evening looking to break into the district win column, and will host Mansfield High on Tuesday.