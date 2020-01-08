OVILLA — Ovilla Christian School had six players named to the 2019 Texas Independent School Coaches Association All-State football team.

Junior running back Avery Garcia, junior wide receiver Jack Shackelford and senior quarterback Seth Zebreski were all named second-team All-State. Junior defensive lineman Noah Bogado, junior linebacker Brock Stukas and junior kicker Ashton White were honorable-mention All-State.

The Eagles played a six-man independent schedule in 2019, finishing 3-7 and losing to Waco Eagle Christian Academy in the Independent Bowl Series.

“Our season had some ups and downs,” Eagles head coach B.J. Pryor said. “It tested our character and mental toughness. This season we had made many changes, which will put us on a path for success. Despite the growing pains and lessons learned, our coaching staff, along with the Ovilla Christian School alumni, were proud of the players’ efforts and we are all excited about the direction and strides that are happening for the OCS football program.

“I'm very proud of all our coaches, players, managers, parents, and fans. To have six players from our program to be selected to All-State is a huge honor and represents that hard work, dedication pays off.”