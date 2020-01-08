Wednesday forecast for Austin: We’re running out of ways to say the weather is going to be nice, y’all!

Wednesday will be much like Monday and Tuesday with mild temperatures and sunshine, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures will hit a high around 68 degrees during the day with mostly sunny skies, forecasters said.

Light south winds blowing 10 to 15 mph will become southeast in the morning.

Skies will become mostly cloudy at night as temperatures decrease to a low around 56 degrees, forecasters said.

A 20% chance of rain will exist after 3 a.m. on Thursday, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain before noon and a high near 74. South winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 62.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain, mainly after noon, and a high near 76. South winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a 60% chance of rain and a low around 42.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 58. Northwest winds blowing 5 to 15 mph will become north-northeast in the afternoon. Clear at night with a low around 35.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 63. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 47.

Monday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 69. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 52.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 72.