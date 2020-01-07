The Waxahachie Police Department wants to equip the community with some necessary skills that may save lives during any unfortunate active shooter scenario.

The department’s Active Shooter Awareness and Preparation Training teaches civilians how to respond to unfolding shooting incidents with conscious decisions such as knowing when to run, hide or even fight.

“Events of the past years have called attention to the need to be prepared for a wide range of emergencies,” the department explained. “The Waxahachie Police Department is committed to continuously training our officers to respond to all types of critical incidents, including active shooters. The awareness and preparedness of members of our community is equally important. We present this information to prepare you mentally if you are ever in an active shooter situation.”

The training will not include role-playing or props.

“This class will not involve any firearms, concealed handgun license instruction or weapon tactics to the students of any kind.”

Attendees will also learn how to give detailed and accurate information to 911 operators and responding officers.

Through a “whole community” approach, the Department of Homeland Security recognizes that everyday citizens can play important roles during tragic incidents.

“Active shooter incidents are often unpredictable and evolve quickly. In the midst of the chaos, anyone can play an integral role in mitigating the impacts of an active shooter incident,” the DHS noted.

A date for the Active Shooter Awareness and Preparation Training has not yet been announced. Contact Community Services Officer O.T. Glidewell at oglidewell@waxahachiepd.org for more information.

“We hope that you will take advantage of this training to help keep you and your loved ones safe if you are ever faced with an active shooter situation,” the police department encouraged.