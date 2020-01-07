Waxahachie Independent School District officials listened Monday to concerns from parents about the decision to implement new elementary and junior high school zones for the 2020-21 school year.

Dozens of parents joined district administrators and school board members at Coleman Junior High for the first of four forums.

“This is actually our second time to be rezoned and we have a child who is going into junior high so we will be affected by this,” said Brandi Atkins whose two children currently attend Marvin Elementary. “We’re just coming here to see what they have to say. It’s kind of tiresome doing it every two years but I do think they’re trying to get to the point where we’re not going to do that anymore.”

While some parents expressed displeasure with boundaries that would affect the commute of their children, others found favor with some of the proposals.

“My child is closer to a certain school versus where he is going now so I think it’s a good thing,” Teresa Smith said.

The district presented three plans for its eight elementary schools and another three illustrations for its three junior high schools.

“There is nothing sacred about these plans,” Superintendent Dr. Bonny Cain said. “These are the plans that we think are the best options. We need you to give us input. One, if you can make a better idea we’d love to hear it. Two, what are the major concerns about each one?”

“The board is very clear that they want as much input from the community so that when we make that recommendation to them, the community has given input into what they think is the best solution, and that’s what we’re asking you to do tonight,” Cain added.

The district will hold three more public forums before a final decision is made. To see the plans, visit wisd.org.