Medical City ER Red Oak, a department of Medical City Arlington, opened at 317 E. Ovilla Road, Red Oak, on Tuesday.

Medical City ER Red Oak is a full-service emergency room staffed with board-certified emergency physicians and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The 10,840-square-foot, off-campus emergency department includes 12 private patient treatment rooms, a trauma room, a full laboratory and a radiology suite with X-ray and CT imaging. Medical City ER Red Oak will treat patients of all ages, including pediatric patients.

“We are pleased to open the first emergency department in Red Oak, bringing vital emergency services to the community,” said Keith Zimmerman, CEO of Medical City Arlington. “On-call specialists and consultation services will be provided by our hospital medical staff, with seamless admission to Medical City Arlington for inpatient services, should a higher level of care or inpatient services be required.”

Medical City ER Red Oak is the first Medical City Healthcare facility to open in Ellis County. The new location includes an additional 10,000 square feet of medical office space for Solis Mammography, primary care physicians and other specialists.

Medical City ER Red Oak is part of a major capital investment initiative of more than $1.8 billion spent or committed over four years across the Medical City Healthcare system. Investments include expansion and improvements to existing hospitals, new services such as burn and trauma care, upgraded technology and the purchase and construction of new facilities.