HILL KADING TO SPEAK AT BCRW MEETING JAN. 10

The Brown County Republican Women’s Club will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10 at the Brownwood Country Club. Guest speakers will be Brown County Sheriff Vance Hill and City of Brownwood Chief of Police Ed Kading, who will discuss how the Brownwood Police Department and Brown County Sheriff’s Department continue to work together to help reduce crime in our community, budgets and how unfunded mandates effect the budgets. Brown County Republican Women’s Club 2020 Officers will also be installed during the meeting by Robert Porter, Brown County Republican Party Chair. The 2020 Officers are: Amy Seymour, President; Cheryl Jones, Vice-President; Kelsey Martin, Secretary; and Joyce Leidig, Treasurer. You do not have to be a member to attend. Cost of the luncheon is $14 per person to be paid at the door. Please RSVP Dianne Fryar at dianne.fryar@kw.com or leave a message at 325-642-2705 by Wednesday, Jan. 8.

WITSOC MEETING AT FREEDOM FELLOWSHIP CHURCH JAN. 12

At 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 at Freedom Fellowship Church in Early, Walking in the Shadow of Christ, Inc. (WITSOC) is having a group meeting for all veterans, spouses, children, grandchildren, families and close friends so that they may understand the veteran. WITSOC is a 501c3 non-profit organization that helps veterans with PTSD, TBI and any other traumatic event that happened while they were serving our country. For more information, call Floyd Dale Stearns (325-430-8815), Chandra Stearns (325-430-9258), Ron Clemons (325-646-3436) or Larry Pullin (325-642-0579).

CENTEX SOCCER REGISTRATION ONGOING THROUGH JAN. 22

Registration for the spring season of the Centex Soccer Association is ongoing through Jan. 22. The season will take place from Feb. 18 through April 18. The registration fee is $45 for the first child, $40 for the second, and $35 for each additional child. All registrations after Jan. 22 will require an additional $15 late fee. The draft will take place at 9 a.m. Feb. 1 at the fair barns. For more information, text Jessica Alvarado at 830-719-6660.

KEEP BROWNWOOD BEAUTIFUL SEEKS BOARD MEMBERS

Keep Brownwood Beautiful (KBB) is a nonprofit organization with the mission to empower the citizens of Brownwood through education and participation to take responsibility for their community environment. KBB operates with a Board of Directors, one part-time paid coordinator and volunteers. In order to continue serving Brownwood, KBB needs Board Members. Without a functioning Board of Directors, KBB will need to stop their many community programs. This is where you come in! If you have an interest in continuing to make Brownwood and surrounding areas a healthier and more vibrant place to live, please go to our website, www.kbbtx.org, and review what the responsibilities are as a board member.

BRMC SEEKS VOLUNTEERS

Do you seek opportunities to help others? Do you have a loving and giving heart? If so, you are needed! Brownwood Regional Medical Center Volunteers are looking for both men and women to assist patients and families in seven different areas of the hospital. You would then be trained in any area you choose. If you are interest in becoming a Volunteer, please call Andrea Lee, 325-649-3392.