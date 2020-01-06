The Waxahachie Independent School District is set to implement new school zones for the new school year and the community is invited to have a say.

The district is hosting a series of forums to discuss the proposed boundaries.

“District parents, staff members, students, and community members are invited to join district administrators and school board members to share thoughts on rezoning for the 2020-2021 school year,” according to an announcement.

To see the proposed rezoning maps, log onto wisd.org.

Forum dates:

Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, 6-8 p.m. - Fine Arts Center (Coleman)

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, 9-11 a.m. - Finley Junior High Library

Tuesday, Jan.14, 2020, 3:30-5:30 p.m. - Coleman Junior High Library

Thursday, Jan.16, 2020, 6-8 p.m. - Howard Junior High Library