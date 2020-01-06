SAN ANTONIO — The Waxahachie Indians finished off a perfect run through the Gold Bracket and posted their third whitewash at the Bruce Fink Invitational at Alamo Heights’ Orem Stadium on Saturday morning, edging Boerne, 1-0.

Indians senior Jordan Beechum was named tournament MVP.

WHS had routed Corpus Christi Moody in Thursday’s opener, 16-0, and also had taken a 2-0 win against host Alamo Heights on Friday.

The Indians (3-0) will travel to the College Station Showcase, opening against Montgomery Lake Creek at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

WHS girls unbeaten

The Waxahachie Lady Indians soccer team won their pool and went undefeated in the 19th-annual Highway 287 Tournament, with victories on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, the Lady Indians routed Dallas Skyline, 9-1; and on Saturday they defeated Fort Worth Trimble Tech, 4-1. That came after WHS had opened the tournament on Thursday with a 2-2 tie with Red Oak, followed by a 6-0 win over Waco High.

The Lady Indians (3-0-1) will compete in the Joshua tournament starting Thursday, opening against Haltom at 8:40 a.m.