RED OAK — Resuming District 14-5A play after the Christmas tournament season, the newly-minted No. 3-ranked girls team in Class 5A — the Red Oak Lady Hawks — got back to the business of handling district foes on Friday night as they romped past Joshua, 66-37.

Breanna Davis led the Lady Hawks (16-6, 3-0) with 19 points, followed by Micah Cooper with 15 and Aliyah Harden with nine. Other scorers for Red Oak were Amiya Bowie with six, Deja Davis and Aniyah Johnson with five each, and Calijah Peay, Zaiya Wilson and Halei Parks with two apiece.

The Lady Hawks took a 15-6 lead after the first eight minutes and seized control of the game in the second period, outscoring the Lady Owls 23-6 to lead 38-12 at halftime.

Red Oak was set to travel to Ennis for a 6:15 p.m. tip-off on Tuesday. They will host Corsicana at 6 p.m. on Friday evening.

14-5A boys: Red Oak 82, Joshua 48

RED OAK — The 5A No. 21-ranked Red Oak Hawks got off to a very fast start both in Friday night’s game and also in District 14-5A, as they jumped out to an early 17-point lead and routed Joshua, 82-48, in the district opener for both teams.

The Hawks almost had seven players reach double-digit scoring. Joshua Sasser led the team with 17 points, followed by Keon Thompson and Darren Eubanks with 12 apiece; Colbie Holiman with 10; and Emerson Wallace, Austin Foster and Braylon Peterson all with nine. Keshawn Green rounded out the total with four points.

The Hawks took a 26-9 lead at the end of the first period and continued to pull away, grabbing a 50-20 halftime lead. The lead grew to 67-33 after three quarters.

The Hawks (11-11, 1-0) were scheduled to travel to Ennis for another district game at 7:45 p.m. They will host Corsicana on Friday night.